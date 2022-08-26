RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug. 20-Aug. 26, 2022

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 5:06 PM

From a handler swimming alongside a horse on a trip to the Caribbean Sea in Barbados, to Somalis clearing wreckage after gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, to Cocoa farmers protesting in La Paz, Bolivia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

