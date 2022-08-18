WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Aug. 12-19, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Deputy US CTO Lynne Parker, leading federal AI expert, leaving government

USDA’s new answer to cutting food waste by 50%: Jelly ice

Five federal workforce items on Congress’ to-do list

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up