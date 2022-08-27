RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup | Radiation fears grow near Ukrainian nuclear plant
AP Top U.S. News at 8:58 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 12:00 AM

HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

Louisiana woman denied abortion wants ‘vague’ ban clarified

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding

Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements

Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy

Student loan relief highlights burden on Black borrowers

Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

