AP Top U.S. News at 7:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 12:00 AM

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

Student loan relief highlights burden on Black borrowers

Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue

Letter: School shooter fixated with guns, dreamed of killing

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

Broken trust still felt in Uvalde as school year approaches

Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing

Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing

Court: Arkansas can’t ban treatment of transgender kids

