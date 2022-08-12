WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 7:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Man who tried to breach FBI office killed after standoff

Sweeping climate bill pushes American energy to go green

Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada

Albuquerque Muslims help bid to keep killings suspect jailed

Senate climate bill has West Virginia written all over it

Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search

Cause sought for Indiana house explosion that killed 3

Jury can’t reach verdict in engineers’ Flint water trial

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Related Categories:

National News

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

Commerce, NASA leaning on the Evidence Act to push common priorities

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up