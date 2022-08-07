WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
AP Top U.S. News at 1:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

‘Community Lighthouses’ powered by the sun and volunteers

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

Alex Jones’ $49.3M verdict and the future of misinformation

Dems’ climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle

‘What recession?’: US employers add 528,000 jobs in July

Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children

EXPLAINER: On China, US and climate, action, not talk is key

Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads

More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky

