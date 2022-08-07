AP Top U.S. News at 1:27 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink ‘Community Lighthouses’ powered by the sun and volunteers Alex Jones ordered…

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink ‘Community Lighthouses’ powered by the sun and volunteers Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies Alex Jones’ $49.3M verdict and the future of misinformation Dems’ climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle ‘What recession?’: US employers add 528,000 jobs in July Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children EXPLAINER: On China, US and climate, action, not talk is key Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.