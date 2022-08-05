WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
AP Top U.S. News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

Dried blood and roses: Jury gets rare look at Parkland scene

Advocates: Senate bill means environmental health, also harm

Climate Migration: California fire pushes family to Vermont

Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid

Sandy Hook lawyer: Jan. 6 panel asked for Alex Jones’ texts

Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election

Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire

Ousted prosecutor Chesa Boudin won’t run for his old seat

Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy

