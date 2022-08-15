WAR IN UKRAINE: Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
AP Top U.S. News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

Northeastern farmers face new challenges with severe drought

Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use

AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

What to watch: Cheney in trouble while Palin eyes comeback

R Kelly trial on whether he fixed 2008 trial set to start

New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

School shooter’s brain exams to be subject of court hearing

Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant

