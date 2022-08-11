WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada

Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump ‘took the Fifth.’ What does it actually mean?

EXPLAINER: Online privacy in a post-Roe world

New Mexico’s Muslim community reels from arrest in killings

What’s next for Alex Jones after $49M Sandy Hook verdict?

Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law fuels anti-LGBTQ hate online

Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3

EXPLAINER: Mixed US inflation signs. Where are prices going?

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Senate committee calls on VA, DOJ to improve accessibility to federal technology

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

Does the government need a FOIA enforcer?

USPS expects to raise mail rates again next year, warns it remains in 'financial hole'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up