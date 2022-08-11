AP Top U.S. News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada
Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
Donald Trump ‘took the Fifth.’ What does it actually mean?
EXPLAINER: Online privacy in a post-Roe world
New Mexico’s Muslim community reels from arrest in killings
What’s next for Alex Jones after $49M Sandy Hook verdict?
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law fuels anti-LGBTQ hate online
Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3
EXPLAINER: Mixed US inflation signs. Where are prices going?
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.