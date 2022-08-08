WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 12:00 AM

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

Dems look ahead to Barnes in fall race against Ron Johnson

2 men face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor

Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe

Transit woes mount for Boston’s beleaguered subway riders

GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota

More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky

Parkland shooter’s prosecutor had bloody facts on his side

Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

Alex Jones’ $49.3M verdict and the future of misinformation

