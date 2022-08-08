AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
Dems look ahead to Barnes in fall race against Ron Johnson
2 men face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
Transit woes mount for Boston’s beleaguered subway riders
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
Parkland shooter’s prosecutor had bloody facts on his side
Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?
Alex Jones’ $49.3M verdict and the future of misinformation
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.