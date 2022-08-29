RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline | Chechen fighters take war to Ukraine
AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 12:00 AM

Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal ‘random’ shootings

NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits

Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them

Flooding looms large again in Mississippi’s capital city

3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis

Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation

Federal jury awards $100M in stun gun fall paralysis lawsuit

California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power

