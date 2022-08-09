AP Top U.S. News at 1:40 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

One year after Afghan war, Biden struggles to find footing Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground Ilhan Omar…

One year after Afghan war, Biden struggles to find footing Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont Learning from failures: How Biden scored win on climate plan Voters in 4 states to decide secretary of state nominees Burn pits recognition for veterans took decade of struggle Muslim communities fearful after 4 killings in Albuquerque Biden administration says ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is over Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.