Abortion court battles press on, even in deep red states
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
Illinois parade attack suspect expected back in court
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
World’s toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created ‘living hell’
Rent-A-Center settles alleged California overpricing dispute
Arizona Speaker Rusty Bowers tries to fend off Trump voters
Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.