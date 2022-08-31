AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
Biden blasts ‘MAGA Republicans,’ ‘sickening’ attacks on FBI
Indianapolis man arrested in shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers
Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect
Religious schools shun state funding despite Maine victory
Police: Safeway worker hid, fought gunman with produce knife
Take 2: NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.