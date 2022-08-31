RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war | UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen
AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 12:00 AM

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

Biden blasts ‘MAGA Republicans,’ ‘sickening’ attacks on FBI

Indianapolis man arrested in shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers

Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect

Religious schools shun state funding despite Maine victory

Police: Safeway worker hid, fought gunman with produce knife

Take 2: NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket

Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas

