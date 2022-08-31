AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative Mississippi…

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink Biden blasts ‘MAGA Republicans,’ ‘sickening’ attacks on FBI Indianapolis man arrested in shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect Religious schools shun state funding despite Maine victory Police: Safeway worker hid, fought gunman with produce knife Take 2: NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.