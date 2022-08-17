WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions rock Crimea | Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet Thursday | Satellite images show first ship out of Ukraine in Syria
AP Top U.S. News at 1:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 12:00 AM

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election probe

EXPLAINER: Winners, losers in water cuts for Western states

Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West

Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska’s 2 elections on Tuesday

EXPLAINER: Dueling views remain a year after Afghan pullout

Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years

Scientists say new climate law is likely to reduce warming

Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

