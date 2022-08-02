Despite dangers, deep roots make Appalachia hard to leave
Progress made in fight against California fire that killed 2
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump’s election lies
California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency
EXPLAINER: Is Alex Jones’ trial about free speech rights?
Uvalde rekindles school police officer’s looming fears
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
EXPLAINER: How health care for vets became fight in Congress
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
Arizona’s Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.