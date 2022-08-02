WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
AP Top U.S. News at 2:02 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 12:00 AM

Despite dangers, deep roots make Appalachia hard to leave

Progress made in fight against California fire that killed 2

Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump’s election lies

California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

EXPLAINER: Is Alex Jones’ trial about free speech rights?

Uvalde rekindles school police officer’s looming fears

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

EXPLAINER: How health care for vets became fight in Congress

House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries

Arizona’s Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses

