WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Home » National News » American tourist dies in…

American tourist dies in Rio after being hit by stray bullet

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An American tourist died in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, three days after he was shot during a confrontation between local drug dealers and vigilantes.

The U.S Consulate in Rio and hospital Samaritano Botafogo confirmed Trey Barber’s death in separate statements. The consulate did not offer more details due to family privacy issues.

Barber was initially identified by police and the hospital as 28-year-old Joseph Trey Thomas. He was shot in the neck in an apartment in Northern Rio.

Police said Barber was visiting a friend when he was shot. Brazilian media reported he was in Rio on vacation since July and taught Portuguese language classes in Los Angeles.

Local police also found another dead man after the same shootout.

According to Instituto Fogo Cruzado, which counts shootings in several Brazilian cities, 116 people were shot in Rio’s metropolitan area in 2021. Twenty four of them died.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Related Categories:

National News | Other Sports News | Sports

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

Commerce, NASA leaning on the Evidence Act to push common priorities

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up