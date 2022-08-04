WASHINGTON (AP) — Air Force charges airman in April attack that injured troops at US base in Syria.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 4, 2022, 11:51 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Air Force charges airman in April attack that injured troops at US base in Syria.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.