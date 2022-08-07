NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — 7 adults, 3 children confirmed dead in Pennsylvania house fire, state police say.
August 5, 2022, 5:03 PM
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.