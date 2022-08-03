WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Home » National News » 3rd attempted murder charge…

3rd attempted murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana cop

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 7:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a third attempted murder charge against a man accused of shooting an eastern Indiana police officer in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office filed the new charge against Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond for shooting at a third officer in the Aug. 10 incident. With the additional charge, a judge Thursday raised Lee’s bond to $1.5 million from $1 million.

Richmond police Officer Seara Burton remains in critical condition at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She had been scheduled to get married Friday.

Lee, who also was shot, is also being treated at a Dayton hospital.

Lee made his initial court appearance Friday from his hospital bed and entered a plea of not guilty. He also was appointed an attorney during the 11-minute court appearance.

Lee told the court he is not currently employed and has no income. When asked when his last job was, he said “It’s been a long time, 2000-something, I don’t know. I really don’t remember,” WRTV-TV reported.

Lee’s moped was stopped by officers Aug. 10 and Burton was called in to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

Burton, 28, is a four-year veteran of the Richmond department.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Five federal workforce items on Congress’ to-do list

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up