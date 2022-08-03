WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | Fight to save premature babies in Ukraine | US announces new military aid | Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 12:33 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University announced Sunday that three students died in a single-vehicle accident.

A release from the university’s athletics department said five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including several football players. Police were working to identify the three who died.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. it was on fire when deputies arrived.

Two passengers were able to be freed from the vehicle and were being treated for serious injuries, Plasse said. The driver and two other passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

University President Deborah J. Curtis called the crash “a terrible tragedy.”

Riley is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the university’s Terre Haute campus.

