WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » National News » 3 deputies shot serving…

3 deputies shot serving papers at North Carolina home

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 3:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers on a person who then barricaded inside the home, authorities said.

The Wayne County deputies had gone to serve the papers at the home south of Goldsboro on Monday morning when someone inside opened fire, wounding all three, county officials said in a tweet. One was being treated at a hospital in Goldsboro, while two were airlifted to a hospital in Greenville. Their conditions were not immediately released.

A suspect remained barricaded inside the home in a rural area Monday afternoon.

Numerous officers from other law enforcement agencies came to the scene to assist.

The deputies had no reason to believe the suspect was dangerous when they initially came to serve the papers, county spokesperson Joel Gillie told reporters.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of those involved or say what kind of firearm was used to shoot the deputies.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

July was promising for TSP returns

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up