WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian shelling heavy in east | Russian GDP drops 4% | Ukrainian minister: Russia blocking access to medicines | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat
Home » National News » 2 killed when small…

2 killed when small plane crashes on roadway in Illinois

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 4:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HANNA CITY, Ill. (AP) — Two people were killed Saturday when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in the small central Illinois community of Hanna City, officials said.

According to officials in Peoria County, the plane crashed at about 12:30 p.m. on Route 116. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said two people who have not been identified were killed and autopsies will be conducted Monday, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported. There were no immediate reports of any other injuries.

The roadway was closed Saturday afternoon as crews worked to clear debris.

The National Transportation Safety Board said that it was investigating the crash of the Mooney M20K plane.

Hanna City is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up