WAR IN UKRAINE: US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port | Ukrainian court lowers Russian soldier's sentence
Home » National News » Wildfire burning in western…

Wildfire burning in western Montana forces evacuations

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 12:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures.

The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported.

CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three dozen homes near Elmo were being evacuated.

A report from the Montana Department of Transportation said there was zero viability in the area and Highway 28 between Hot Springs and Elmo was closed.

NBC Montana reported the fire was burning in grass but moving fast toward timber. It said air tankers and helicopters were making drops on the fire.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up