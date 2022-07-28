WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » National News » USPS announces election division…

USPS announces election division to oversee mail-in ballots

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Postal Service is creating a division to handle election mail issues as part of an effort to ensure swift and secure delivery of ballots for the midterm election, officials said Wednesday.

The idea behind the creation of the Election and Government Mail Services is to have a permanent division dedicated to dealing with election matters instead of handling issues one at a time as in the past.

Adrienne Marshall, executive director of the division, said Wednesday that the services will oversee “election mail strike teams” in every local and district community to address any problems that might arise.

“We are fully committed to the secure and timely delivery of the nation’s election mail,” she said.

The Postal Service is moving forward after being dogged by backlogs and questions ahead of the 2020 presidential election, in which more than 135 million ballots were delivered to and from voters.

The Postal Service is sending guidance letters to election officials in each state and territory this week.

Postal workers are already hard at work delivering ballots. So far, nearly 40 million ballots have been mailed to and from voters during primary elections, officials said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Tags:

ballots | election | usps

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

Cyber grades bring down agencies' scores in FITARA 14

USPS may need 50K fewer employees under ‘break-even’ plan, DeJoy says

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up