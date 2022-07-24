WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets | Russia FM visits Egypt | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Home » National News » US Marshal injured in…

US Marshal injured in shooting in Atlanta suburb

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 12:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. Marshal was shot Sunday in a mobile home park in an Atlanta suburb, authorities said.

The officer was taken to an Atlanta hospital, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets.

No information was released on the the condition or identity of the officer, what led to the shooting or whether the officer’s gun was fired. It wasn’t known if anyone else was injured.

The shooting happened at a mobile home park in Peachtree City, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately return a phone call Sunday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up