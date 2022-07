SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter says it will sue Elon Musk to complete the $44B merger he just rejected and…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter says it will sue Elon Musk to complete the $44B merger he just rejected and is “confident” it will prevail.

