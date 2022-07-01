FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | DC violence prevention ahead of holiday
Home » National News » Toddler found dead in…

Toddler found dead in canal near Florida apartment complex

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 5:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A toddler was found dead in a canal near a Florida apartment complex Friday morning, authorities said.

Someone called 911 to report what appeared to be a child in a canal near the Carlton Arms Apartments, Bradenton police said in a news release. The person pulled the child from the water and waited for rescue workers.

Investigators identified the child as a 2-year-old boy who lived at the nearby apartment complex. Officials said the cause of death appeared to be drowning, but a medical examiner will make an official determination.

Investigators said they were working with the child’s family to determine how the boy ended up in the canal. No criminal charges were immediately reported.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up