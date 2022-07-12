Three dead after speeding motorcycle hits minivan

Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle collision that left three people dead.

Authorities say the crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. Monday on Route 273 in New Castle. According to investigators, a westbound Chrysler Pacifica was making a left turn off of Route 273 when it was hit by an eastbound motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old Newark man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 69-year-old woman from Sun City, Florida, and a 16-year-old girl from New Castle who were passengers in the minivan also died. A 47-year-old New Castle woman who was driving the minivan was hospitalized with serious injuries.

