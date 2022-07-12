RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Home » National News » Three dead after speeding…

Three dead after speeding motorcycle hits minivan

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 2:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle collision that left three people dead.

Authorities say the crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. Monday on Route 273 in New Castle. According to investigators,  a westbound Chrysler Pacifica was making a left turn off of Route 273  when it was hit by an eastbound motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old Newark man, was pronounced dead at the scene.  A 69-year-old woman from Sun City, Florida, and a 16-year-old girl from New Castle who were passengers in the minivan also died. A 47-year-old New Castle woman who was driving the minivan was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

DHS puts the kibosh on saying ‘pilot’ as it deals with new congressional reporting requirements

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up