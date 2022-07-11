RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 9:53 AM

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

