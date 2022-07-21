WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Shuttle bus crashes at Los Angeles airport; 2 injured

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 4:06 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport was involved in a traffic collision Thursday and at least two passengers were seriously injured, authorities said.

There were 30 people on board the bus but the majority of the passengers were not hurt, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters and paramedics were evaluating the passengers to see whether any others need to be taken to the hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available, such as how the crash occurred. Officials did not know who owns and operates the shuttle bus.

Airport officials didn’t immediately return a phone call and email seeking additional information.

