FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Home » National News » Several police officers wounded…

Several police officers wounded in eastern Kentucky shooting

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Several police officers were shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky on Thursday, authorities said.

A suspect was taken into custody and at least one person was killed, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT-TV. The sheriff’s department described the shooting as “deadly” in a Facebook post early Friday, without providing further details.

Hunt had told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.

Gov. Andy Beshear described the episode as “a barricade situation involving a shooting,” in a brief statement on Twitter.

Hunt said several officers were taken to different hospitals around the region.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD's acting IG is in his position unlawfully, GAO finds

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NSA’s Kevin Bingham on innovating in a legacy environment

To improve its customer experience, SSA found an unusual partner from the NFL

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up