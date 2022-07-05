Police say 70-year-old Missouri man killed disabled sister

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 70-year-old Missouri man is facing charges in the beating death of his disabled sister —…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 70-year-old Missouri man is facing charges in the beating death of his disabled sister — a crime police said the man carried out because he was frustrated about having to care for her.

Medics and officers were called to a home Sunday in an unincorporated part of St. Louis County by Anthony Sokolich, who said his sister was unresponsive, the St. Louis Count Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Officers found Katherine Sokolich, 63, with serious injuries to her face, and she was taken to a hospital with a brain bleed, the department said.

“The defendant subsequently admitted to striking her multiple times prior to her being unresponsive,” police said.

Police said Anthony Sokolich was arrested and charged Sunday with felony assault. His sister later died at the hospital, and police said they expected his charges to be upgraded. Sokolich was set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have not returned a phone message left by The Associated Press seeking comment.

No attorney was listed for Sokolich in online court records.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.