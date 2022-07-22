WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 1:00 PM

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said at a news conference.

He said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

