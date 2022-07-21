WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » National News » Officials: Sergeant charged with…

Officials: Sergeant charged with grabbing officer by throat

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 7:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida police sergeant who was recorded grabbing a colleague by the neck when she tried to deescalate a situation involving a suspect is facing four criminal charges, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Pullease was charged Wednesday with battery on a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, assault on a law enforcement officer and assault on a civilian, according to a Broward State Attorney’s Office news release. Pullease was previously placed on paid administrative leave.

The 21-year veteran of the department had been placed on desk duty last November, five days after the altercation with the other officer. The suspect had been handcuffed and placed into a cruiser when Pullease pointed pepper spray at him, officials said.

The unidentified female officer ran to Pullease and pulled him by the belt away from the suspect, the video showed. Pullease turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser.

The investigation was conducted by Sunrise Police Department and the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Online court records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Pullease.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up