WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » National News » Official: Tree falls on…

Official: Tree falls on Alabama home in storm, 2 dead

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A large tree toppled into a home in the Alabama city of Birmingham during passing storms Thursday, killing two young children and injuring at least three other people, authorities said.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the home off Interstate 59/20 in that city, a fire official told local news outlets.

Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo told al.com that emergency responders arrived to find a massive tree had smashed into the brick home. He said two children, a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old infant, were pronounced dead and an 11-year-old child suffered serious injuries.

Authorities said a woman was taken to a hospital, and rescuers were working amid the debris to extricate another woman from the home Thursday evening. Their conditions and identities were not immediately disclosed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up