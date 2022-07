DALLAS (AP) — NTSB: Father, not 13-year-old, was driving truck in deadly Texas crash with New Mexico golf teams; had…

DALLAS (AP) — NTSB: Father, not 13-year-old, was driving truck in deadly Texas crash with New Mexico golf teams; had meth in system.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.