Murder suspect dies in Delaware prison medical unit

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 3:27 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials say a man who was charged with murder last month has died in prison. Department of Correction officials said Tuesday that 57-year-old Michael A. Klein died at Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday. Authorities says Klein was being housed in a prison medical area and was found unresponsive in his cell about 8:15 a.m. during a routine check. He was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later. Klein had been in custody since June 4 and was being held as a pretrial detainee on a charge of murder as well as other crimes.

