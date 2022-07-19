Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » National News » Missouri officer dies after…

Missouri officer dies after being shot during traffic stop

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer died Tuesday after he was shot during a traffic stop by a suspect who then fled, officials said.

Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was attempting to stop a vehicle for expired temporary tags in North Kansas City Tuesday morning when the car’s driver shot the officer and drove away, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said.

Vasquez was taken to the University of Kansas Health System. His death was announced about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday by the North Kansas City police department, where he had been an officer since 2021.

The suspect turned himself in to police in Chillicothe, about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) north of Kansas City, after a Blue Alert had been issued for his car. No details about the suspect were released.

North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman said Vasquez was the first North Kansas City police officer to die in the line of duty.

“He was a shining star in our department,” Freeman said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

Long-term implications of AFGE's 'difficult decision' to disclaim ICE officers' union chapter

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up