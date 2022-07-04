FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » National News » Missing Canadian girl is…

Missing Canadian girl is found in Oregon; suspect arrested

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 4:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl who went missing from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for more than a week has been found in Oregon and the man accused of kidnapping is detained in jail, authorities said Monday.

FBI agents on Saturday helped arrest Noah Madrano, 41, on accusations of luring the girl from Canada to the U.S., according to an email from the media office of the FBI in Portland. The girl from the Canadian city of Edmonton was found in Oregon City, Oregon. Madrano was being held on state charges, the email said.

Madrano was at the Clackamas County Jail on accusations of rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping, according to jail records. The records did not indicate if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Oregon City Police spokesman Matt Paschall said Madrano is being held on no bail and was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a statement that the girl went missing on June 24. An investigation by Edmonton police, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Oregon City Police and the FBI located the girl and the man on Saturday, the statement said.

The girl was taken to a local children’s hospital for a precautionary examination, the statement said. Her family was notified Saturday morning and arrangements were made to return her to her family, the statement said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Air Force strengthens policy to kick out sexual assaulters

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up