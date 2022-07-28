WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Meta, Comcast fall; Harley-Davidson, Frontier rise

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 4:14 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc., down $8.86 to $160.72.

The owner of Facebook and Instagram said its revenue fell for the first time ever, dragged down by a drop in ad spending.

Teladoc Health Inc., down $7.64 to $35.60.

The telemedicine provider reported second-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts amid higher customer acquisition costs.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc., down $18.87 to $98.58.

The tool maker’s second-quarter results came in below Wall Street’s estimates as demand significantly slowed in May and June.

Oshkosh Corp., down $5.54 to $83.97.

The Wisconsin-based maker of postal trucks and military vehicles cut its 2022 earnings guidance amid lingering supply chain issues and inflation pressure.

Comcast Corp., down $3.96 to $39.41.

The owner of NBC Universal and Xfinity said revenue at its broadband internet, voice and wireless businesses weakened.

Plug Power Inc., up $4.45 to $21.63.

The maker of hydrogen fuel cell systems got a boost on news of a Congressional bill that includes tax incentives for clean energy companies.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc., up $2.31 to $13.58.

The airline’s shares surged after Spirit Airlines ended its merger deal with Frontier and agreed to be acquired by JetBlue.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $2.66 to $36.96.

The motorcycle maker’s second-quarter results beat analysts’ estimates and it expects its manufacturing costs will improve.

