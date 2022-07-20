WAR IN UKRAINE: Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine | Photos: Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia | EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff | Sky-high diesel prices
Home » National News » Man charged in shooting…

Man charged in shooting death of Missouri police officer

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 2:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a police officer during a traffic stop.

Joshua Rocha, 24, of Kansas City, was being held on $2 million bond in the death of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Rocha, 32, who was killed Tuesday. Rocha will be arraigned Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Rocha had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors allege Rocha jumped out of the vehicle after he was stopped and fired at Vasquez before fleeing. He surrendered hours later after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a statewide alert for the car.

Clay County Prosecutor Dan White said the investigation is continuing but prosecutors feel “very comfortable” with the evidence they have against Rocha.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Rocha could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole,

Mike Wood, deputy chief of the Kansas City police department, which is conducting the investigation, said Rocha owned the vehicle he was driving. He said a weapon was recovered and police are investigating if it was used in the shooting.

Wood said Rocha has not made a statement about the shooting since his arrest. He was not aware of any previous contact between Vasquez and Rocha, who does not have an extensive criminal record.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS scales back next-gen fleet plans, commits to more electric vehicles

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

IRS may be able to double IT modernization workload with COVID funds

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up