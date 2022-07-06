RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie sent to Russian military base
Home » National News » Jury finds man guilty…

Jury finds man guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 1:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury finds man guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Five ways to improve FOIA estimated completion dates

DoD prioritizes sustainability projects to mitigate climate change impact

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

FEMA’s enterprise cloud services potentially could lower costs by 30%-to-40%

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up