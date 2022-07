WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel gavels open 2nd prime-time hearing on Capitol attack, vowing close scrutiny of Trump’s actions.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel gavels open 2nd prime-time hearing on Capitol attack, vowing close scrutiny of Trump’s actions.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.