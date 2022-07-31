WAR IN UKRAINE: Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters | Zelensky: leave Donetsk region now | Difficulties checking on Ukrainian POWs | Russia cuts off natural gas to Latvia | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine
Home » National News » Indiana officer killed during…

Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested

The Associated Press

July 31, 2022, 10:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A police officer in Indiana was fatally shot during a traffic stop early Sunday, authorities said.

A suspect was subsequently caught after a car chase. No other details about the shooting were immediately released.

The officer worked for Elwood police, 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

“You go from being prayerful to being angry,” Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger told The Herald Bulletin.

The suspect has a criminal record, which includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a gun at Indianapolis officers, said Andrew Hanna, the county’s chief deputy prosecutor.

“Prayers. Senseless act. Please join us in holding up Elwood PD’s officers and their families,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up