WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » National News » Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin…

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin says he tested positive for COVID

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 10:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said he tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 and was in quarantine with what he described as minor symptoms.

The No. 2 Senate Democrat, who said in a statement he was vaccinated and had received two coronavirus booster shots, planned to continue to work remotely.

The 77-year-old Durbin’s announcement comes after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week he tested positive following travel to the White House, Maine and Florida. Earlier this week, Pritzker said on Twitter that he’d tested negative for the virus.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation, days after he had also tested positive.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

USPS may need 50K fewer employees under ‘break-even’ plan, DeJoy says

House lawmakers pan VA EHR as 'bad investment' with upcoming $39B cost estimate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up