Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages in Appalachia

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 8:44 AM

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Heavy rains unleashed high water and people lost electricity as storms kept pounding parts of central Appalachia on Thursday.

There were reports of flash flooding, water rescues, mudslides and power outages across a mountainous area where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. Flood watches and warnings were in effect.

Poweroutage.us reported more than 20,000 power outages in eastern Kentucky, and nearly 10,000 more in southern West Virginia among the mountains of western Virginia.

Floyd County in eastern Kentucky declared a local state of emergency due to significant rainfall and flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. He said the Kentucky Emergency Management crews have been deployed there.

In West Virginia’s Greenbrier County, firefighters pulled people from flooded homes, and five people who got stranded by high water while camping in Nicholas County were rescued by the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department, WCHS-TV reported.

Roads in many areas weren’t passable after as much as 6 inches (15 cms) of rain had fallen in some areas by Thursday, and 1-3 more inches (7.5 cms) could fall, the National Weather Service said. People in low areas in Perry, Leslie and Clay counties were urged to seek higher ground after multiple swift water rescues were reported.

The Breathitt County courthouse was opened as an overnight shelter, and Emergency Management Director Chris Friley told WKYT-TV that the Old Montessori School would serve as a more permanent shelter once crews can staff it.

“It’s the worst we’ve had in quite a while,” Friley said early Thursday. “It’s county-wide again. There’s several spots that are still not accessible to rescue crews.”

Perry County dispatchers told WKYT-TV that floodwaters washed out roads and bridges and knocked homes off of their foundations. The city of Hazard posted on Facebook that crews were out all night helping people. The city urged drivers to stay off roads and to “pray for a break in the rain.”

