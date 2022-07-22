WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Gun groups sue over Delaware gun control legislation

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 4:09 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware gun rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit seeking an injunction against recently passed gun control legislation. The News Journal reports the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association and other groups filed the suit in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit names the secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and superintendent of Delaware State Police as defendants. The 92-page lawsuit focuses on a bill that makes it illegal to make, sell, purchase or possess certain semi-automatic firearms. It argues the legislation violates the Second Amendment as well as other constitutional rights. DSSA President Jeff Hague hinted at future lawsuits regarding other gun-related bills. A spokeswoman for Gov. John Carney declined to comment.

