JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Governor says at least 3 are dead after torrential rains cause severe flooding in Kentucky; death…

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Governor says at least 3 are dead after torrential rains cause severe flooding in Kentucky; death toll could be higher.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.