FBI adds California slaying suspect to Top 10 fugitive list

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 1:47 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An alleged gang member accused of killing a man in a Los Angeles barbershop in 2019 has been added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, authorities said Wednesday.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous, the FBI said in a statement.

Authorities believe Cardenas fled the Los Angeles area, possibly to Mexico, to avoid prosecution. He may be employed as a construction worker and there are state and federal warrants out for his arrest, the statement said.

Cardenas, whose nickname is “Dollar,” is the 528th addition to the FBI’s list of notorious fugitives that dates back to 1950.

Cardenas allegedly fatally shot Jabali Dumas with a semi-automatic handgun on August 15, 2019, in a strip mall barbershop in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles. Detectives do not know if the men knew each other.

Cardenas, 27, is allegedly a member of the “Pierce Street” gang, the FBI said. The statement said he may also associate with a street gang known as “Pacoima Van Nuys Boys – Anybody Killas.”

